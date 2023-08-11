Acasti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on Friday reported a loss of $4 million…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on Friday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.42. A year ago, they were trading at $5.33.

