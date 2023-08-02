Acadia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $165.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.3 million.

Acadia shares have increased 83% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.20, a climb of 95% in the last 12 months.

