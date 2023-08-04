AC Immune: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

1015 LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Friday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its second…

1015 LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Friday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its second quarter.

The 1015 Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.89. A year ago, they were trading at $3.42.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.