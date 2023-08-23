Abercrombie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $56.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.10.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $935.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $842.4 million.

Abercrombie shares have increased 80% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

