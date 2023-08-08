Abeona Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $4.20.

