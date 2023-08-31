A-Mark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $41.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $156.4 million, or $6.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.32 billion.

A-Mark shares have fallen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.06, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

