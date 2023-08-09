A.k.a. Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $136 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $143 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 64 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.95.

