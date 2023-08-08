8×8: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in…

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Campbell, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, 8×8 said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $186 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $732.5 million to $742.5 million.

