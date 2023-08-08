8 Great Hobbies in Retirement

Putting your newfound free time to the best use is one of the first and biggest challenges retirees face after…

Putting your newfound free time to the best use is one of the first and biggest challenges retirees face after leaving the workforce. There’s more family time and maybe a few hours of part-time work each week, but a good chunk of that free time can be usefully occupied with a good hobby.

“The best way to keep your mind sharp in retirement is by actively stimulating it. Participating in hobbies and activities post-retirement is a great way to prioritize this,” says Terry Turner, a financial wellness facilitator and writer for RetireGuide.com. “Active engagement of the brain can come in various forms, including learning a new craft, developing new skills or pursuing artistic hobbies.”

These hobbies can keep you productive and fulfilled throughout your retirement years:

— Walking and hiking.

— Gardening.

— Video gaming.

— Bird watching.

— Art classes.

— Memoir writing.

— Music lessons.

— Pickleball.

Walking and hiking

Retirement is a great opportunity to visit national or state parks, which offer discounted senior passes in many cases. “Retirees can participate in hiking, camping and other activities to keep them active while also enjoying nature,” Turner says.

For $80, retirees can purchase a lifetime The America the Beautiful — The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass. An annual pass costs $20. Passes can be purchased at multiple federal recreation areas or via the United States Geographical Service website.

Gardening

Rolling up your sleeves and digging into the dirt can be a good workout and a spiritual wonder, putting you on the same playing level as Mother Nature.

“Gardening is a cherished hobby for retirees with us,” says Brian Geyser, vice president of health and wellness at Maplewood Senior Living’s Center for Aging Innovation and Technology at Inspr Carnegie Hill in New York City. “Tending to plants and watching them grow provides immense satisfaction and a deep connection to the natural world. Residents take pride in cultivating beautiful gardens and contributing to the community’s green spaces.”

Video gaming

Video gaming may not initially sound like a top-line hobby for retirees. But virtual reality technology is becoming more accessible, and it’s a great way to keep your mind sharp.

“Experimenting with VR and playing traditional video games keeps me informed of new technologies and how they are being used,” says Joseph Helgert, a retired Michigan State University professor and resident of the Mirabella retirement community on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, Arizona. “The hands-on challenges of video games keep my reflexes from falling away. Solving the various puzzles keeps my cognitive abilities engaged and stimulated. I’ve already conquered many of them and look forward to the next level of challenges.”

It might seem that VR gaming would require a lot of money to keep up with new technologies, and that might be a barrier for some retirees. But Helgert doesn’t see it that way. “I’ve found that with a little ingenuity and entrepreneurship, I can always afford the latest and greatest upgrades,” he says. “For instance, selling outdated equipment on eBay allows you to recover some of the costs of replacement.”

Bird watching

While it’s not necessarily a unique hobby, birdwatching remains popular among retirees.

According to a recent survey from On the Feeder, a blog about backyard birding, 77% of birdwatchers are 55 and older, and almost half (48.6%) are 65 and older. “Birdwatching is popular among seniors for good reason,” says Tammy Poppie, chief blogger and founder. “They know something younger adults have yet to realize — birdwatching has wonderful mental health benefits. Ninety-five percent of birdwatchers emphasized the significant importance of birdwatching for relaxation and stress relief, according to our poll of hundreds of birdwatchers.”

Art classes

Many retirees discover a newfound passion for art in retirement, Geyser says.

“Whether painting, drawing or sculpting, art provides a wonderful outlet for creativity and self-expression,” he says. “Through art classes, they can unlock hidden talents and create beautiful works of art, all while building a strong sense of community with fellow art enthusiasts.”

Start with a free online contemporary art class at the Museum of Modern Art or try a low-cost sketching class for beginners at Udemy. If you’re looking for local, in-person instruction, try searching on Facebook, Instagram or X for art classes in your community.

Memoir writing

Retirement offers a unique chance to reflect on a lifetime of experiences and wisdom, and turning those experiences into a memoir shares your story with the world — or even with just family and friends.

“Our retirees often find joy in writing and sharing their life stories through memoir writing,” Geyser notes. “This creative endeavor allows them to leave a legacy for their families and friends while gaining a profound sense of self-discovery.”

Much like finding a good virtual or local art class, start your search for a memoir writing class at your local library or community center, or try a professional writing instruction course at MasterClass, which offers writing classes led by top writers like R.L. Stine, James Patterson and Judy Blume.

Music lessons

Whether it’s learning to play the drums or joining a local choir, music is a fulfilling and shareable hobby in retirement.

“Learning music is a great way to improve mood and can be an effective outlet for expressing oneself, creativity, learning and growth,” says Stefania Dannacher, a licensed clinical psychologist at Free from OCD LLC in Coconut Creek, Florida. “If a retiree wants to play an instrument, write a song or sing, you can find appropriate courses on Udemy, MasterClass or free YouTube videos. All are great resources for musical learning at any pace.”

Pickleball

Pickleball is a game similar to tennis, but played on a much smaller court.

A study from the American Council on Exercise tracking people ages 40 to 85 who played one hour of pickleball three times a week demonstrated significant upgrades in cholesterol, blood pressure and cardio performance. Better yet, the study showed that playing pickleball regularly helped improve balance, which can be especially helpful for people in their 70s and 80s.

