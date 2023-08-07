7 Oil Stocks to Buy Closely Tied to Crude Prices

After a year of record profits in 2022, the energy sector has lagged behind the S&P 500 in 2023. Oil…

After a year of record profits in 2022, the energy sector has lagged behind the S&P 500 in 2023. Oil and gas prices have stabilized following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices have risen about 90% in the past three years. Stocks that are highly correlated to oil prices are generating tremendous free cash flows. However, high correlation to crude can be a double-edged sword, as many energy investors experienced when crude prices collapsed in early 2020.

Here are the seven Bank of America buy-rated stocks with the highest correlation to WTI crude oil prices:

Stock Correlation to oil prices Implied upside over Aug. 28 closing price Targa Resources Corp. (ticker: TRGP) 52% 11.4% Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) 47.3% 10.7% Hess Corp. (HES) 46% 33.6% Halliburton Co. (HAL) 45% 8.5% ConocoPhillips (COP) 39.6% 23.4% EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) 39% 12.2% Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) 36.1% 11.1%

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Targa Resources is a U.S. midstream logistics company that specializes in onshore natural gas and natural gas liquids, or NGLs. Analyst Neel Mitra says Targa’s Permian Basin NGL properties are generating best-in-class growth, and the company’s seasonal weakness in the second quarter is only a temporary slowdown. Mitra says the company’s core businesses are performing well, including gathering and processing and logistics and transportation. TRGP shares have a 52% correlation to WTI crude prices, the highest of any stock Bank of America recommends. The firm has a “buy” rating and $95 price target for TRGP stock, which closed at $85.29 on Aug. 28.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)

Schlumberger is one of the world’s leading oilfield services companies. Analyst Saurabh Pant says Schlumberger is his top stock pick in the oil services space. Pant says the company’s exposure to international markets should serve Schlumberger well in the long term. He projects Schlumberger’s free cash flow will increase significantly in 2024 and 2025. In fact, he estimates the company’s free cash flow-to-revenue ratio will increase from 5% in 2022 to 11% in 2024. Schlumberger has a 47.3% correlation to WTI crude oil prices. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $64 price target for SLB stock, which closed at $57.83 on Aug. 28.

Hess Corp. (HES)

Hess is a global crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Analyst Doug Leggate says the company’s properties in Guyana will be a game-changer for Hess. Leggate says the company’s Liza project has become self-funding in its current stage and has led to a positive inflection point in free cash flow for Hess. He expects Liza’s free cash flow will continue to grow and says the market doesn’t seem to fully appreciate Guyana’s value. Hess has a 46% correlation to crude prices. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $205 price target for HES stock, which closed at $153.39 on Aug. 28.

Halliburton Co. (HAL)

Halliburton is a leading U.S. oilfield services company. HAL shares are down 1.6% this year through Aug. 28, the worst performance of any stock on this list. Pant says Halliburton’s U.S. shale business will be a top performer in the long term. In addition, Pant says Halliburton’s international business will continue to benefit from both organic growth and merger and acquisition deals. He projects Halliburon will generate $2.6 billion in free cash flow in 2024. Halliburton has a 45% correlation to crude oil prices. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $42 price target for HAL stock, which closed at $38.71 on Aug. 28.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies. Leggate says ConocoPhillips is his top oil stock pick for defensive investors given the company’s stable cash flow. In addition, the company returned $2.65 billion in cash to its investors in the second quarter, split about equally between its dividend payment and share buybacks. Leggate projects 13.7% earnings growth in 2024 and 17.4% growth in 2025. ConocoPhillips shares have a 39.6% correlation to crude oil prices. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $145 price target for COP stock, which closed at $117.52 on Aug. 28.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

EOG Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on North American onshore gas. EOG pays a 2.6% forward dividend, the highest on this list. Leggate says EOG is an excellent defensive investment that has an attractive risk-reward profile relative to peers. He is also bullish on the company’s capital return plan, including another $4.4 billion in authorized buybacks and a commitment to return 60% of free cash flow to shareholders. EOG shares have a 39% correlation to crude oil prices. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $143 price target for EOG stock, which closed at $127.42 on Aug. 28.

Baker Hughes Co. (BKR)

Baker Hughes is a U.S. oilfield services company that provides equipment and technology for the energy sector. Unlike other oil and gas stocks that have run out of steam in 2023, Baker Hughes shares are up 22% through Aug. 28. Pant says Baker Hughes will benefit from growing demand for liquid natural gas. He says the company has unique exposure to both cyclical oilfield services and the secular energy market transition to green sources. Baker Hughes shares have a 36.1% correlation to crude oil prices. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $40 price target for BKR stock, which closed at $36 on Aug. 28.

