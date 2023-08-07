7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Most investing headlines center on the big movers of the day. After all, the dramatic rise of an innovative startup…

Most investing headlines center on the big movers of the day. After all, the dramatic rise of an innovative startup or the epic crash of a once-fashionable consumer name tends to come on the back of very interesting news developments.

But anyone who has been around Wall Street long enough knows that dividend-oriented strategies are a powerful way to provide steady returns and long-term income, even if they don’t burn down the house with explosive one-time gains.

If you’re interested in consistency over flash, then consider one of the following monthly dividend stocks as an alternative to the go-go momentum stocks that are snagging the headlines lately:

Stock Trailing dividend yield (as of Aug. 9) Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ticker: ARR) 21.9% Agree Realty Corp.? (ADC) 4.5% EPR Properties (EPR) 7.7% Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) 8% Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) 10.3% LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) 6.7% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9.8%

Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Trailing dividend yield: 21.9%

Armour is a monthly dividend stock that focuses on residential mortgages protected by the government. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, but instead of owning physical property it owns mortgage paper — and 100% of its portfolio is “agency” mortgage-backed securities offered by institutions like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As a REIT, Armour must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders — creating a mandate for big and regular payouts. ARR stock has slumped significantly from its 2018 highs as rising interest rates have squeezed its finances, and earlier this year it reduced its monthly payouts from 10 cents to 8 cents per share. But even so, that rate is good for a massive yield of nearly 22% right now.

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)

Trailing dividend yield: 4.5%

Agree Realty is a nearly $6 billion operator of retail real estate, with more than 2,000 commercial sites nationwide that span almost 42 million square feet of gross leasable space. ADC has underperformed this year in part because investors are looking to more growth-oriented names on Wall Street. But thanks to a focus on long-term leases that service top-tier customers like Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), Dollar General Corp. (DG) and Walmart Inc. (WMT), the stability in this real estate firm makes it worth a look. Besides, with double-digit revenue growth projected next fiscal year, it’s not like ADC is standing still.

EPR Properties (EPR)

Trailing dividend yield: 7.7%

EPR is another commercial real estate REIT, but instead of retailers it is focused on resorts, theaters and other “lifestyle” properties. Like many stocks, EPR has impressed this year as consumer spending has remained stronger than many analysts have expected — meaning great results for its largest tenants. About 40% of its portfolio is leased to cinema or theater operators, and another 24% to “eat and play” establishments like Topgolf. As a result, EPR not only beat earnings expectations in August but also raised forward guidance — which bodes well for the prospect of both current dividends and future growth.

Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD)

Trailing dividend yield: 8%

Functioning similar to a venture capital firm, $400 million Gladstone Capital searches out profitable investments by partnering with management teams, entrepreneurs and private equity sponsors to finance “lower middle market companies” nationwide. That means firms that are small, but not so small they will evaporate at the first sign of trouble. Investments typically are less than $30 million apiece, giving it a broad portfolio covering a host of industries as well as significant upside if the investment pays off. Right now that includes D.C.-area defense contractors, niche restaurant franchises, specialty manufacturers and a host of other firms. GLAD has invested over $2.5 billion since inception in over 260 deals across a wide array of industries, and as those investments pay off it can deliver a steady stream of monthly dividends back to shareholders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN)

Trailing dividend yield: 10.3%

Billing itself as a “life sciences and technology venture lending partner,” Horizon invests in fast-growing startups. As a business development company, or BDC, Horizon functions much like a private equity or hedge fund and aims to deliver the maximum return on its capital that it can find, then shares those profits back to investors via regular and generous dividends of 11 cents each month. Admittedly, many individual growth-oriented companies have put up much better share performance this year than HRZN has. But what you get in this BDC is a monthly dividend and a double-digit yield, so you don’t have to worry about selling at the right time to harvest your profits.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)

Trailing dividend yield: 6.7%

Like many of the other monthly dividend stocks on this list, California-based LTC is structured as a REIT. It differs from some of the other picks, however, in that it makes its money from health care facilities, senior housing and related properties across the U.S. The stock has been quite volatile in recent years, thanks to both the disruptions of COVID-19 that hit elder care facilities particularly hard as well as the rising-interest-rate environment that has hindered its ability to finance growth. Still, it’s hard to argue with the demographic tailwinds behind this industry or the massive scale of LTC, with more than 200 facilities across 29 states. If you’re looking for a “risk off” play, the generous 19-cent monthly dividend on top of a recession-proof business model may make this pick worth a look.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Trailing dividend yield: 9.8%

SL Green is among Manhattan’s largest office landlords, valued at $2.5 billion and operating as an integrated REIT with interests that total more than 33 million square feet. There continues to be hemming and hawing about the state of the modern office amid the rise of remote work, but while occupancy is down marginally it still stands at roughly 90% across SLG properties as of this summer. For investors confident in the long-term potential of New York as a business center, SLG offers a tremendous yield. And considering the stock is up nearly double from its 52-week lows now that things have normalized post-COVID, there may be long-term upside in shares, too.

