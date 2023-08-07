7 Best Cryptocurrency Mining Stocks

The “crypto winter” that weighed on the entire industry in 2022 has now thawed, and investors are hoping the roughly…

The “crypto winter” that weighed on the entire industry in 2022 has now thawed, and investors are hoping the roughly 60% year-to-date gain by Bitcoin (BTC) in 2023 is just the beginning of the next cryptocurrency boom cycle.

Most top cryptocurrencies have performed extremely well so far this year, and rising crypto prices mean rising margins for crypto miners. In fact, some crypto mining stocks have been among the best-performing investments in the entire market this year.

Cryptocurrency miners remain extremely volatile and risky investments, but speculators are hoping these seven top crypto mining stocks can maintain their bullish momentum:

Stock Year-to-date performance as of Aug. 31 Riot Platforms Inc. (ticker: RIOT) 234.8% Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) 267.5% Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) 469.6% Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) 185.9% TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) 211.9% Canaan Inc. (CAN) -2.4% Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) 209%

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT)

Riot Platforms is a U.S. Bitcoin mining company focused on growing its hash rate and infrastructure capacity. The company’s mining operations are located in central Texas, and the company’s Rockdale facility’s 700 megawatts (MW) in developed capacity make it the single largest Bitcoin mining and hosting facility in North America. In August, Riot reported a record $76.7 million in quarterly revenue and a record hash rate capacity of 10.7 exahashes per second (EH/s). Riot mined 1,775 BTC in the second quarter and has lowered its average production cost to just $8,389 per Bitcoin. RIOT shares have jumped by 234.8% in 2023, and they closed at $11.35 on Aug. 31.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Digital is a U.S. Bitcoin mining company that operates its own mining pool, invests in mining hardware, builds custom firmware and designs mining infrastructure. The company aims to improve mining efficiency by integrating its own technology to streamline operations. In the second quarter, Marathon reported $81.8 million in revenue and a 314% year-over-year increase in Bitcoin production. Marathon sold 63% of the Bitcoin it produced during the quarter to fund operating costs. Marathon also reported an “energized” hash rate of 17.7 EH/s, and the company holds about 12,538 BTC on its balance sheet. MARA stock is up 267.5% this year, closing at $12.57 on Aug. 31.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Cipher Mining is a technology company focused on developing and operating Bitcoin mining data centers in the U.S. In August, Cipher reported a record self-mining hash rate capacity of 6.8 EH/s in the second quarter and said the company is on track to bump that number to 7.2 EH/s in the third quarter. The company also plans to complete the buildout of its Odessa facility in Texas in the near future and is exploring a list of potential additional expansion opportunities. Cipher touts its “best-in-class unit economics” and has 10,536 BTC on its balance sheet. CIFR is the best-performing stock on this list so far in 2023, gaining a whopping 469.6%. CIFR shares were trading at $3.19 as of Aug. 31.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 Mining is a Canadian digital asset mining company that operates two mining facilities in southern Alberta. The company has 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data center and cloud computing capacity and uses emission-free energy sources to run its operations. In August, the company opened up a shareholder vote on its plan to merge with U.S. Bitcoin Corp. to create New Hut, a company that will have 7.5 EH/s of installed self-mining capacity, 825 MW of total power under management and 253 MW of total energy at six different mining sites. HUT shares are up 185.9% so far this year, closing at $2.43 on Aug. 31.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

TeraWulf is a U.S. Bitcoin miner focused on clean crypto mining. The company says its current Bitcoin production is powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, and its goal is to bump that number to 100% in the near future. In the second quarter, TeraWulf reported its hash rate capacity grew 67% over the prior quarter to 5.5 EH/s. The company mined 908 Bitcoin in the quarter, an impressive 70% quarter-over-quarter increase. Revenue per Bitcoin produced increased 21% in the quarter, while power cost per Bitcoin dropped 15%. TeraWulf is also expanding its Lake Mariner facility in New York by adding 18,500 mining machines. WULF stock has gained 211.9% in 2023, closing at $2.09 on Aug. 31.

Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Canaan is a somewhat unconventional cryptocurrency mining stock. The company produces high-performance application-specific integrated circuits cryptocurrency miners use to mine crypto. Canaan also researches and develops other technologies tied to supercomputing. Canaan is essentially akin to the retailers who sell picks and shovels to gold miners during gold rushes. However, it also runs its own Bitcoin mining operation. Canaan reported $11.1 million in mining revenue in the first quarter and said it is holding 623 BTC. The company also sold 4.2 million terahashes per second of total computing power in the quarter. CAN shares are slightly down so far in 2023, losing 2.4% year to date and closing at $2.01 on Aug. 31.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

BitFarms is a Canadian Bitcoin mining company that runs a vertically-integrated operation, including onsite technical repair, company-owned electrical engineering and installation services, and proprietary data analytics. The company’s diversified production operation includes 11 mining facilities in Quebec, Washington state, Argentina and Paraguay. All of its facilities are more than 99% powered by environmentally friendly hydropower. In the second quarter, BitFarms mined 1,223 BTC and grew its Bitcoin holdings to 549 BTC. The company also increased its capacity by 10% on a quarterly basis to 5.3 EH/s. BITF’s stock closed at $1.36 on Aug. 31 and has risen by 209% so far in 2023.

