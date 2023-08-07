7 Bathroom Renovations Under $1,000

The home renovation boom that took the market by storm in 2020 and 2021 seems to be subsiding. Now that…

The home renovation boom that took the market by storm in 2020 and 2021 seems to be subsiding. Now that people aren’t cooped up at home as much they were during the height of the pandemic, consumers may be more eager to spend their money on experiences than improvements to their living space. Throw in the higher cost of labor and materials, and it’s easy to see why a large-scale home improvement project, like a bathroom remodel, just isn’t in the cards right now.

But there are plenty of ways you can breathe new life into your bathrooms without spending a fortune. And that might motivate you to tackle a project or two in the coming months. Here are some bathroom renovations projects you can pull off for under $1,000.

1. Refresh Your Walls

Bathrooms walls can get stained over time and paint colors can fade. An easy, low-cost paint job could transform your bathroom into a nicer-looking space.

Leah Tuttleman, an Allied ASID member and interior designer at Re-Bath, says, “Applying a fresh coat of paint can change the complexity of the space and give it a new look. This project is budget-friendly and typically costs less than $1,000.”

Tuttleman says you can take this concept a step further by adding wallpaper to an accent wall along with a fresh coat of paint. “This can provide a stylish and cost-effective transformation,” she says.

2. Install New Faucets

Some homeowners don’t think to change their bathroom faucets until they begin to leak. But new faucets could add the decorative touch your bathroom has been missing.

“Colorful taps can add a pop of color and refresh the look of a bathroom,” says Anna Karp, CEO and co-founder of New York City-based design firm Bolster. You can price out different faucet options to find something that works for your budget.

3. Update Your Vanity

Replacing your vanity could mean taking on a world of hassle and expense. In some cases, you might need to redo your flooring and make adjustments to your plumbing setup. An easier and more cost-effective approach is to give your existing vanity a makeover.

“Consider repainting or staining the existing vanity. You can hire a professional or opt for a DIY approach to sand, prime and apply two coats of paint,” says Tuttleman.

4. Add Accessories

The right accessories can help you update your bathroom while making it more functional. Tuttleman suggests adding scented elements like diffusers or candles as a start. But beyond that, she likes the idea of adding shelving to improve organization.

“Consider options with different textures, such as wood shelves, that don’t show dust,” she says.

Matt DiBara, CEO of The Contractor Consultants and DiBara Masonry, and founder of The Undercover Contractor , agrees that bathroom storage can add an aesthetic touch while improving functionality.

“Installing floating shelves or wall-mounted storage units will provide space to store toiletries, towels, and other necessities. It will also enhance the aesthetic appeal of your bathroom,” he says.

While functional bathroom accessories are clearly a win, you don’t have to limit yourself to those, either. “Enhance the space with colorful accessories, such as a captivating art piece on an accent wall, which can elevate the overall design,” suggests Tuttleman.

5. Upgrade Your Lighting

Updated lighting could work wonders for your bathroom, and it doesn’t have to cost a lot. Tuttleman suggests installing LED bulbs, which come in different colors, for energy efficiency. She also recommends installing LED sconces above or to the side of mirrors.

Karp agrees that light sconces can enhance a bathroom at a fairly low price point. “Light sconces that are modern and bright can also boost a simple space,” she says.

6. Refinish Your Bathtub

If your bathtub is older, it may be showing signs of wear. Replacing a bathtub can be costly, but refinishing one can be far more affordable, says Todd Saunders, CEO of FlooringStores.com.

“This renovation is particularly impactful in older bathrooms with worn porcelain tubs, ” says Saunders. “Refinishing typically costs between $350-$650, depending on the scope of work, which is significantly less expensive than the cost of a full tub replacement.”

Saunders also says you can change the color of your tub during the refinishing process. It’s “an excellent option if your bathroom has an outdated color scheme.”

7. Swap Your Hardware

New bathroom hardware doesn’t have to be overly expensive, and replacing it is work you might easily manage to do yourself. Tuttleman suggests swapping outdated metal finishes for more trendy options.

“Trendy finishes include black matte, black stainless steel, brushed brass, and polished nickel,” she says.

DiBara agrees that new hardware can make a bathroom look more modern. “Upgrading your bathroom tap and showerhead will give the space a more contemporary and polished appearance,” he says.

