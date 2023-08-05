5N Plus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.1 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The specialty metal and chemical products maker posted revenue of $59.1 million in the period.

