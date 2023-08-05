5 Factors Nontraditional Medical School Applicants Should Consider

The average student was 24 years old when entering medical school in 2017, according to the Association of American Medical…

The average student was 24 years old when entering medical school in 2017, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, with an increasing number of students completing their undergraduate degree in more than four years and pushing back the age at which they can typically start med school.

In addition, med schools often accept applicants described as nontraditional students. Though such students can have wide-ranging and different experiences, typically they have been out of school for several years, may have been in another job or career or may have pursued other studies before medicine.

This means that they tend to skew older, a trend supported by the most recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges’ annual Matriculating Student Questionnaire. The survey found that the proportion of first-year students at med schools ages 20-22 continues to decrease — from 31.8% in 2020 to 28.8% in 2022. Meanwhile, over the same period, the proportion of their peers ages 23 to 25 rose from 51.9% to 54%, those ages 26 to 28 increased from 10.8% to 11.4% and matriculants over the age of 28 grew from 5.4% to 5.7%.

For nontraditional students, medical school can be a jarring change. Not only are they required to learn the vast amount of knowledge required of every medical student, but they often have to adjust to new circumstances as they re-enter the academic environment.

Given what can be a difficult adjustment to their new environment, nontraditional med students should consider several factors when choosing a school in order to ease their transition. Although the competitiveness of medical school admissions can prohibit an applicant from going to a desired school, here are some factors that a nontraditional student should consider when choosing a school and hoping to make a smooth transition:

— Location.

— Age of students.

— Financial aid and resources.

— Opportunities to explore interests.

— Residency opportunities.

Location

Many nontraditional applicants already have a family or have established themselves in a location in other ways. Staying close to family or a support system can be essential.

Medical school itself is difficult, but the transition can also be harrowing, so having a support system close by can really aid a student who has been away from the school environment or needs extra time adjusting.

Age of Students

Med schools admit students across a wide age range, with some schools tending to have a higher average age of matriculants. Having a group of peers who are closer in age and experience can greatly benefit a nontraditional student as he or she journeys through med school.

Financial Aid and Resources

Med school is expensive, and finances may be a particular concern to nontraditional students. If a med school can offer significant financial aid or scholarships, then students can focus more on their studies, which can alleviate some of the transitional stress that nontraditional students may face.

Opportunities to Explore Interests

Nontraditional students may have been in another career or studied a nonscience subject prior to their matriculation into med school, and thus often have interests in addition to medicine.

These students should look for opportunities during med school to continue to cultivate and express those interests. Learning tracks such as business or art in medicine can be enticing opportunities for students who may have had varied experiences prior to starting med school.

Residency Opportunities

Med school applicants should evaluate a school’s residency match list to ensure that a potential specialty of interest is represented. Nontraditional applicants should examine this closely because their interests and potential timelines may vary significantly from students matriculating straight from undergrad.

Though nontraditional applicants should consider many factors when evaluating potential med schools, the most important thing is to focus on finding a place where they will feel comfortable and can get an admissions offer.

Med school is a marathon, not a sprint, so having an environment where one feels encouraged and uplifted — while having the support of family of friends — will ensure the success of any med student, nontraditional and traditional alike.

5 Factors Nontraditional Medical School Applicants Should Consider originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/03/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.