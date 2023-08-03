3D Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period.

3D Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $525 million to $545 million.

