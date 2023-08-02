2U: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $173.7 million in…

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $173.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $2.16. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $222.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.7 million.

2U expects full-year revenue in the range of $985 million to $995 million.

