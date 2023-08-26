26 Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather

Some retirees want to escape brutal winters, while others can no longer tolerate sweltering summers. In a few locations in…

Some retirees want to escape brutal winters, while others can no longer tolerate sweltering summers. In a few locations in the U.S., it’s possible to avoid both extreme heat and cold.

The cities on this list have average January low temperatures above 32 degrees and average July high temperatures below 95 degrees, according to a U.S. News analysis of 30 years of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration temperature data collected between 1991 and 2020.

Here are 26 cities in 10 states that generally have pleasant temperatures throughout the year.

1. Astoria, Oregon

Normal January low temperature:38 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 67 degrees

Normal precipitation: 70 inches

You can avoid extreme heat and cold in many parts of Oregon, including Astoria. Astoria’s average January low temperature is 38 degrees and the average July high is only 67 degrees.

“A gem on the Pacific coast, Astoria gets a lot of rain throughout the year, which leads to lush greenery. But, summers? They’re usually mild and lovely,” says Dennis Shirshikov, a real estate expert and the head of growth at Awning.

2. Atlanta

Normal January low temperature: 36 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 90 degrees

Normal precipitation:50 inches

Georgia’s state capital city has hot summers and mild winters. Atlanta‘s average high temperature in July is 90 degrees, but there may also be significant humidity. In the winter, Atlanta can experience periods of freezing weather and occasional snowstorms, but the cold snaps are usually short-lived. The average January low temperature is just above freezing at 36 degrees.

3. Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

Normal January low temperature: 41 degrees

Normal July high temperature:87 degrees

Normal precipitation:61 inches

Cape Hatteras is a string of barrier islands off the east coast of mainland North Carolina. The area is surrounded by the Pamlico Sound to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east, which produces cooler summers and warmer winters than inland North Carolina.

The average July high temperature is 87 degrees, and the January average low is 41 degrees. However, on the downside, Cape Hatteras is at an extremely high risk for hurricanes, and wind and water damage from tropical storms is a frequent concern.

4. Charleston, South Carolina

Normal January low temperature: 39 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 91 degrees

Normal precipitation:53 inches

South Carolina‘s oldest city, Charleston, has classical architecture, unique charm and moderate temperatures for much of the year. This seaside city on the Charleston Harbor has short winters with an average January low temperature of 39 degrees. Summers can be humid and frequently wet, with an average July high temperature of 91 degrees. Thunderstorms are frequent, and this coastal area is also at risk for hurricanes.

5. Eugene, Oregon

Normal January low temperature: 35 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 84 degrees

Normal precipitation: 41 inches

Eugene has dry summers that seldom get very hot. The July average high temperature is 84 degrees. Winters tend to be cool and wet, but temperatures seldom dip below freezing. The average January low temperature is 35 degrees. Snowfall is rare and seldom results in much accumulation of snow. The year-round moderate weather allows professional track and field athletes and recreational exercisers to use the city’s bark chip running trails and paved paths all year.

6. Eureka, California

Normal January low temperature: 41 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 63 degrees

Normal precipitation: 40 inches

Of any state, California has the most major metro areas with pleasant year-round temperatures. Eureka’s average January low temperature is 41 degrees, and the temperature usually drops below freezing for only short periods of time. Hot summer days are rare, and the average high temperature is only 63 degrees in July. Located on Humboldt Bay, this coastal city tends to experience a lot of fog.

“Eureka is away from the hustle-bustle, but it can be a bit isolated for those used to big-city amenities,” Shirshikov says.

7. Galveston, Texas

Normal January low temperature:49 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 91 degrees

Normal precipitation:47 inches

While many parts of Texas have uncomfortably hot summers, temperatures are lower in Galveston, with an average July high of 91 degrees. The summers are also humid, but Galveston’s location along the Gulf of Mexico keeps the city slightly cooler than inland Texas cities.

Winters are generally pleasant, and the January average low temperature is 49 degrees. However, like many other warm seaside retirement spots, hurricanes are an ongoing concern, especially in the summer and fall.

8. Hilo, Hawaii

Normal January low temperature:64 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 83 degrees

Normal precipitation: 120 inches

Hilo is located at the base of two volcanoes on Hawaii’s Big Island and overlooks Hilo Bay. It’s slightly cooler than other parts of Hawaii, with an average January low of 64 degrees and a July average high of 83 degrees.

This tropical city is among the wettest in the U.S. and receives an average of 120 inches of rainfall annually, according to NOAA data. Hilo’s Pacific Tsunami Museum documents the area’s past tsunamis and works to prevent future disasters.

9. Honolulu

Normal January low temperature: 67 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 88 degrees

Normal precipitation: 16 inches

Hawaii’s state capital, Honolulu, has very little temperature variation throughout the year. Summers are warm and humid, with an average high temperature of 88 in July. The weather generally remains moderate throughout the winter, dropping to a January low temperature of only 67 degrees.

“A classic retiree favorite! Honolulu is tropical with temperatures that don’t fluctuate too wildly year-round,” Shirshikov says, “There have been some increased occurrences of tropical storms, but by and large, it remains a sunny paradise.”

10. Kahului, Hawaii

Normal January low temperature: 64 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 89 degrees

Normal precipitation: 16 inches

Many people dream of a beach retirement on a tropical island, and several Hawaiian cities boast convenient access to the beach and pleasant weather throughout the year. Kahului is one of them, located on the northern coast of the island of Maui. It’s average January low temperature is a pleasant 64 degrees while the average high climbs to 89 degrees in July.

11. Key West, Florida

Normal January low temperature: 63 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 90 degrees

Normal precipitation:46 inches

Located on a tropical island, Florida‘s southernmost city is connected to the mainland and the other Florida Keys via U.S. Route 1. Key West is noteworthy for being among the sunniest places in the U.S.

Key West weather remains warm throughout the winter, with an average January low of 63 degrees. While the summer months are hotter, the island seldom experiences excessively high temperatures The average July high is 90 degrees.

12. Lihue, Hawaii

Normal January low temperature: 66 degrees

Normal July high temperature:85 degrees

Normal precipitation: 36 inches

Lihue is located on the eastern side of the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i. It has mild, dry summers, with an average high temperature of 85 degrees in July. The temperature doesn’t fluctuate much throughout the year. The January average low temperature is 66 degrees, and the area tends to receive more rainfall in the winter.

13. Long Beach, California

Normal January low temperature: 47 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 81 degrees

Normal precipitation:12 inches

Southern California cities are considerably warmer than those in the northern part of the state but residents still enjoy pleasant temperatures for much of the year. Long Beach’s winter low temperature is an average of 47 degrees in January, and the summer high climbs to a warm but pleasant 81 degrees in July. Most rainfall occurs during the winter months, and summers can be very dry. This busy port city is located where the Los Angeles River meets the San Pedro Bay near the Pacific Ocean.

“It’s less crowded than neighboring LA, and there’s the beautiful marina. The con? Well, the cost of living might be a tad high for some retirees,” Shirshikov says.

14. Los Angeles

Normal January low temperature: 50 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 75 degrees

Normal precipitation: 12 inches

California’s most populous city is best known for being a center for the movie and television industries. Los Angeles, however, also has consistently sunny weather. Snowfall and freezing temperatures are rare, the average January low temperature is 50 degrees and the average July high temperature is 75 degrees. On the downside, summers are warm, very dry and sometimes windy, which creates a risk of wildfires.

15. Norfolk, Virginia

Normal January low temperature:34 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 89 degrees

Normal precipitation: 49 inches

While much of Virginia has scorching summers, Norfolk has an average July high temperature of 89 degrees. The nearby Atlantic Ocean helps to keep daytime high temperatures lower than inland Virginia cities.

Like other coastal cities, there are thunderstorm and hurricane risks. Winters can be cold, but the average January low temperature is above freezing at 34 degrees. Snow occurs occasionally, but usually without a large amount of accumulation.

16. Olympia, Washington

Normal January low temperature: 33 degrees

Normal July high temperature:78 degrees

Normal precipitation: 51 inches

Washington’s state capital city is located in the southern Puget Sound region along the Budd Inlet and is about an hour’s drive from Seattle. Olympia’s winters are frequently cloudy and can include fog and rain, but the average January low remains just above freezing at 33 degrees. Summers are dry and cool with an average July high of 78 degrees.

17. Portland, Oregon

Normal January low temperature: 36 degrees

Normal July high temperature:82 degrees

Normal precipitation: 37 inches

Portland‘s year-round pleasant temperatures make it possible to enjoy the extensive public park system throughout the year. The climate is also ideal for growing roses, which the city displays at the International Rose Test Garden.

January temperatures dip to an average of 36 degrees before climbing to an average high of 82 degrees in July. Winters can be overcast and rainy, but snow accumulation is rare.

18. Salem, Oregon

Normal January low temperature: 36 degrees

Normal July high temperature:84 degrees

Normal precipitation: 40 inches

Located just under an hour’s drive from Portland, Salem is known for its cherry blossom trees and nearby vineyards. The January temperatures usually stay just above freezing, with an average low of 36 degrees. Winters are generally cloudy and rainy, and the area occasionally gets a dusting of snow. Summer temperatures climb to an average high of 84 in July and are often dry.

19. San Diego

Normal January low temperature: 47 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 72 degrees

Normal precipitation: 10 inches

San Diego is located along San Diego Bay near the Pacific Ocean and the border of Mexico. Like other California coastal cities, it has warm, dry summers and mild winters with some rain.

The temperature fluctuates mildly from an average January low of 47 degrees to an average July high of 72 degrees. San Diego’s hills, mountains and canyons create distinct microclimates throughout the area.

“This is the poster child for year-round nice weather. Temperate and consistent, it’s a great spot for those looking to escape extreme seasons. Though there’s talk of fewer foggy days nowadays,” Shirshikov says.

20. San Francisco

Normal January low temperature: 46 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 62 degrees

Normal precipitation:21 inches

San Francisco is famous for its cool, foggy summers. The average July high is only 62 degrees and the average January low is 46 degrees. Proximity to the Pacific Ocean moderates temperature swings and results in very little temperature fluctuation throughout the seasons.

San Francisco’s noteworthy hills also help create distinct microclimates in various parts of the city, which might have different temperatures and precipitation on the same day.

21. Santa Barbara, California

Normal January low temperature: 46 degrees

Normal July high temperature:76 degrees

Normal precipitation: 19 inches

This coastal city is a popular tourist resort destination due to its pleasant weather and beaches. Santa Barbara lies between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains. It tends to have warmer winters and cooler summers than inland California cities. The average January low temperature is 46 degrees, and the average July high temperature is 76 degrees.

“Santa Barbara, California, is a hidden gem for seniors looking for year-round good weather,” says Axel Hernborg, CEO of travel company Tripplo. “Recent weather patterns have demonstrated exceptional constancy, making it a dependable option for people looking for a temperate paradise.”

22. Santa Maria, California

Normal January low temperature: 41 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 73 degrees

Normal precipitation: 13 inches

Located about three hours northwest of Los Angeles, Santa Maria is a coastal California city surrounded by farmland. The Mediterranean climate allows for long growing seasons and creates ideal conditions for producing many different types of crops. Temperatures range from an average low of 41 degrees in January to an average high of 73 degrees in July. The area’s wineries and vineyards are known for producing unique and flavorful wines.

23. Seattle

Normal January low temperature: 38 degrees

Normal July high temperature:77 degrees

Normal precipitation:39 inches

This Pacific northwestern city is located between Puget Sound and Lake Washington. These bodies of water and the nearby Pacific Ocean help the Seattle area avoid extreme temperatures. Cloudy days accompanied by light drizzles of rain are common while summers tend to be cool. The average January low temperature is 38 degrees and the average July high is 77 degrees.

24. Vero Beach, Florida

Normal January low temperature: 54 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 91 degrees

Normal precipitation: 56 inches

The Atlantic Ocean and Indian River Lagoon are popular attractions of the Vero Beach area. Retirees often enjoy going to the beach, fishing and playing water sports. Summers can be humid and hit an average high temperature of 91 degrees while winters seldom see freezing temperatures and hit an average low of 534 degrees in January.

“If retirees are looking for an elegant yet relaxed, laid-back beachside town (no buildings taller than three stories) whose community and elected officials are committed to preserving that charm — the Vero brand — then Vero is a great place to invest and retire,” says Irina Woelfle, a retiree living in Vero Beach after a career in New York City.

“However, if they are looking for West Palm Beach, Naples Fifth Avenue South, Fort Lauderdale and that kind of high-end luxury shopping, national chains, etc., they will be disappointed in Vero,” Woelfle says.

25. West Palm Beach, Florida

Normal January low temperature: 58 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 90 degrees

Normal precipitation: 62 inches

This tropical city has hot, humid and wet summers with an average July high temperature of 90 degrees. The proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, however, helps to prevent extremely hot summer days.

The area sometimes experiences thunderstorms. Like other Atlantic coastal cities, there is also the possibility of hurricanes and tropical storms. Winters are mild and mostly dry with an average January low temperature of 58 degrees.

26. Wilmington, North Carolina

Normal January low temperature: 36 degrees

Normal July high temperature: 90 degrees

Normal precipitation: 60 inches

Coastal North Carolina often has year-round pleasant temperatures. In Wilmington, January average low temperatures remain above freezing in the high 30s, and there is seldom any snow. July average high temperatures are around 90 degrees, although high humidity can cause the area to feel hotter. One thing to note is this part of the Atlantic coast is at a high risk for hurricanes and tropical storms, and strong winds and heavy rainfall can be a concern.

