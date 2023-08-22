22nd Century: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Monday reported a loss of $20.5…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Monday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.40.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.05 per share.

The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XXII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XXII

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.