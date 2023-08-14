14 Window Treatment Ideas

New window treatments can be exciting, but your decision can dramatically affect your space. Your window treatment choice should balance…

New window treatments can be exciting, but your decision can dramatically affect your space. Your window treatment choice should balance functionality and aesthetics — depending on how much natural light and privacy you prefer — and there are endless amounts of options for you to choose from.

To help you narrow your choices, here are several window treatment ideas recommended by design experts.

Incorporate Layering

“Unless done by a professional designer, it’s rare to see window treatments layered,” says Isfira Jensen, CEO and principal interior designer at Nufacet Interiors, a firm based in New York City. Layering window treatments means pairing drapery or curtains with blinds or shades.

“The drapery is indented to be a nonfunctional piece at either side of the window, mainly used for aesthetics, and the shades installed for light filtering and privacy control purposes,” Jensen explains. “This is an excellent way to maximize the esthetics as well as the function of window treatments.”

Go Casual With Grommet Curtains

Sean Martin, vice president and general manager of window treatments at Sunbrella, says it’s important to consider ease of use. If you prefer low-hassle curtains, Martin recommends clip ring or grommet curtains. “A rod hanging style achieves a more casual effect, whereas back tabs are a great option if you’re looking for a more formal effect. For an even more polished look, try weighted corners for extra smooth lines,” he adds.

Choose Classic Roman Shades

Roman shades are a classic window treatment. Basic Roman shades are soft fabric window coverings that fold up using a cord system. Roman shades can give a clean look to any window, and they’re a great option if you want more of a soft treatment.

Put up Pinch Pleated Drapery

Pinch pleat drapery can go on a pole or track, and the folds in the fabric flow to the floor for an elegant finish.

“For a more traditional look, pinch pleated drapery is a classic choice,” says Kelly Simpson, senior director of design and innovation at Budget Blinds. “To achieve a formal dining room look, velvet is a stunning option and another way to add drama to the space.”

Protect With Solar Shades

Also known as sun shades, solar shades are roller shades that use tightly woven fabric to help protect your home against the sun. “The solar shade can be pulled down during the day to provide UV protection while still filtering in natural light,” says Simpson.

Solar shades can also help reduce heat that transfers through the window, which can potentially lower your home’s energy bills. While they provide some privacy during the day, they’re not the best privacy solution at night.

Reach for Floor-To-Ceiling Drapery

“In general, drapery that reaches the floor provides the cleanest look for a space, even if the window itself doesn’t reach the floor,” Martin says. Make sure to measure carefully when hanging your hardware to make sure the curtain falls the way you would like, Martin adds, and if you want clean lines, aim for drapery that hangs just above the floor. This helps to maintain its shape. “For a more dramatic look, try a height and length that lets the drapery puddle at the floor,” he says.

Choose Dynamic Textures

“Apart from upholstered items like a sofa or sectional, curtains will be one of the largest pieces of fabric in a space. Investing in luxurious draperies with movement and dynamic textures can instantly add sophistication to the entire room,” Martin says

Drapes come in a variety of colors, patterns and textures. John Weinstock, executive vice president at Graber, a leading brand of custom window treatments, recommends using drapes made of renewable materials, like bamboo, reeds, grass or jute. “They add natural color, asymmetric texture, and outdoor characteristics to a space. Drapery can be used as a statement piece or a more subtle nod to room décor,” Weinstock explains.

Try Bold Colors and Patterns

Window treatments can make a big statement with bold colors and patterns. “When choosing bold colors and patterns, consider how they’ll look at various times of the day, including how colors may change as light is filtering through or how patterns change when gathered on the side,” Martin says.

Use Contrasting Window Treatments

You can make your window treatments a focal point of any room by using contrasting colors.

“The more contrast the drapery, the more of a focal point they will be,” Simpson says. “However, be mindful of the colors in the existing furniture. If the existing dining room furniture is in a bold color, you should consider opting for something less bold for your drapes to create a more cohesive look.”

You can also add a contrast banding or trim as a finishing touch to draperies to match any style. There are a wide selection of fabrics and colors to match any budget.

Update With Sophisticated Neutrals

You can still elevate your room with sophisticated neutrals if you don’t want to go bold. “For a more neutral effect, consider a color family already present in a space or a few tones lighter or darker than the wall paint color,” Martin says.

Choosing neutral window treatments allows you to decorate your home in whatever colors you wish. When choosing a neutral color, consider the aesthetic you’re aiming for and base the color around other hues already present in the room.

Keep It Light With Sheer Curtains

Sheer curtains are excellent if you want more light in the room. “If you’d like to keep a space airy and light, aim for a sheer or medium-range light-filtering option,” Martin explains. Sheer fabric can soften and diffuse light that comes into the home, but it doesn’t provide much in the way of privacy.

Opt for Blackout Curtains

“For spaces where deep darkness is key throughout the day, such as a nursery, blackout curtains may be your best option,” Martin advises. Simpson says you can layer your window treatments, such as shades combined with curtains or drapery, to prevent light from leaking into the room through the side of the window. This gives the ultimate blackout effect.

Go Hands-Free With Smart Technology

Advancements in smart home technology have brought us a long way, and window treatments aren’t an exception. “Today, drapery tracks can be motorized so that with a touch of a button or a simple voice command, you can open and close your drapery without having to touch it,” Simpson says. “This is an especially important feature for tall windows and people with disabilities.”

There are also smart windows that can automatically adapt to heat and sun glares, removing the need for blinds and curtains. The Durst Organization, a real estate company, installed smart windows on the Sven, a luxury apartment building in New York City. “The View Smart Windows eliminate the need for blinds by offering four different levels of shading. The windows automatically adjust their settings based on the outdoor conditions,” says Jody Durst, president of the Durst Organization. “Residents can also conveniently control their respective windows through an app, selecting how much light they want to come into their home.”

Invest in Quality Materials

High-quality materials cost more, but they can help you save money in the long run.

“For quality curtains that will look their best for years to come, invest in fabrics that resist stains and fading from UV exposure,” Martin says. “It’s always a good idea to look into a fabric brand’s warranty to evaluate the quality and longevity of the fabric.”

