10x Genomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.4 million in its second quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $146.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139 million.

10x Genomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million.

