10 Home Renovations Under $10,000

Budgeting for a home renovation project can be challenging, but you can still do a lot with a $10,000 limit. Whether you plan to sell or want to make your home feel more inviting, it’s important to consider your potential return on investment.

According to the 2023 U.S. Houzz & Home Study: Renovation Trends report, the median spend for home renovations in 2022 was $22,000. Although most homeowners opted for more expensive upgrades, you can still make a big impact with small-scale renovations.

Here are several home improvement projects under $10,000 to consider:

— Boost your home’s curb appeal.

— Make a statement with your entryway.

— Give your bathroom a mini-makeover.

— Upgrade important home systems.

— Update your kitchen.

— Add a deck.

— Install new windows.

— Spruce up your flooring.

— Update the lighting scheme.

— Replace your roof.

Boost Your Home’s Curb Appeal

Your home’s exterior is the first thing potential buyers see, so if you ever plan to sell your home, investing in your home’s curb appeal can make a massive difference as far as your potential return on investment.

“I would prioritize the curb appeal of the home,” says Sara McDaniel, owner of Simply Southern Cottage in Minden, Louisiana. “Depending on the house and materials, you should be able to repair any fascia rot, broken gutters, paint the brick, add landscaping and add cozy touches to the porch like painting the door an inviting color.”

This will have a huge return on investment (ROI) for the homeowner, impress the neighbors and get eyes on the property if it’s on the market, says McDaniel.

Even just adding some landscaping elements and a fresh coat of paint can make a big difference. According to HomeAdvisor, most homeowners spend $3,497 on landscaping and $3,108 to paint the exterior of a 1,500-square-foot home.

Make a Statement With Your Entryway

Artem Kropovinsky, interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an interior design studio based in New York, recommends making an entryway statement. “The first impression matters, especially in our homes,” Kropovinsky says. “Invest in an inviting, stylish entryway that not only complements the overall design but also reflects your personal style.”

Kropovinsky says materials like natural stone or customized tiles can elevate an ordinary entryway. You can also incorporate built-in seating or add unique lighting fixtures to give guests a warm welcome for under $10,000.

Give Your Bathroom a Mini-Makeover

“The bathroom is often a retreat,” Kropovinsky explains. “Enhancing it with a new vanity or modern fixtures can make it feel more luxurious without breaking the bank.”

According to Houzz, upgrading the guest bathroom was one of the top renovation projects among homeowners in 2022, and most homeowners spent $5,000 on the project.

Kropovinsky recommends investing in heated flooring, which costs $1,800 on average for a 65-square-foot bathroom, according to HomeAdvisor. “It’s a touch of luxury that’s achievable on a $10,000 budget and something you’ll thank yourself for on chilly mornings,” he explains. Pair this with a tile walk-in shower for $4,200 to $8,500 to give this space a new look and feel.

Upgrade Important Home Systems

You may not pay much attention to your home’s main systems — electrical, heating, air, plumbing — but you’ll definitely notice when one of those isn’t working as it should.

“HVAC systems are a huge upgrade here in Florida,” says Kristen D. Conti, broker-owner at Peacock Premier Properties in Englewood, Florida. “Investing in a new AC, updated electrical panel, new water heater and plumbing upgrades can save a lot of hassle as well as money.”

The average cost to replace an HVAC system is $7,000, with a typical range of $5,000 to $10,000, according to HomeAdvisor.

Another option is to invest in smart home integrations. “Think smart thermostats, security systems or voice-controlled lighting,” Kropovinsky says. “Don’t just go for gadgets. Choose smart integrations that genuinely enhance your living experience and daily routines.”

Update Your Kitchen

Curbio’s 2022 Home Improvement Report shows that a kitchen refresh, including painting cabinets, new appliances, new countertops and updating hardware, has a 377% ROI. This means if a homeowner spends $10,000 to update their kitchen, they can expect to sell for an additional $47,700, which is a $37,700 profit, according to Curbio chief marketing officer Olivia Mariani.

According to Houzz, the kitchen is one of the most popular renovation projects among homeowners. While the median spend is $20,000, you can still update your kitchen while staying within your budget.

This year, Conti referred many of her customers to someone who specializes in working with epoxy. “We personally had tile on our countertops and wanted a change without breaking the bank. He was able to help us transform the kitchen by using an off-white base and then swirling in colors of our choosing to bring in the backsplash and floor colors,” Conti says. “It cost us under $1,500, and it looks amazing.”

Conti recently had a high-end home with dark brown kitchen cabinets that was tough to sell. “People would walk into the model homes and see white everything and then come to my customer’s home, and it felt dark to them,” Conti explains. “We got a price quote to repaint the cabinets for under $6,000, and it made all the difference in the world.”

Add a Deck

Todd Saunders, CEO of FlooringStores.com, says adding a deck to your home is a high-ROI renovation that fits into a $10,000 budget. “The average cost of this renovation is about $7,000, though this can vary with the size and complexity of the deck,” Saunders explains. “Since more people have begun working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor spaces have become more popular and can be an important selling feature in many parts of the country.”

Saunders says the ROI for this type of project is anywhere from 60%-80%, which is higher than many other renovation projects.

Install New Windows

If you’re looking for an energy-efficient upgrade, new windows can help you save on your energy bills and give your home a facelift. “New windows are also a huge plus, especially on older homes. They can transform the entire look of the house, improve energy efficiency and lower insurance costs too,” Conti says.

Data from HomeAdvisor shows that you can expect to pay $850 on average per window. You can replace 11 or 12 windows in your home if you want to stay within your $10,000 budget.

Spruce Up Your Flooring

Curbio’s report shows that refinishing hardwood flooring has a 348% ROI while carpet replacement has a 280% ROI.

If you have a medium-sized home, refinishing hardwood flooring costs $6,000 to $10,000, while installing carpet costs $3.50 to $11 per square foot. If you plan to install 1,000 square feet of carpet, it’ll cost anywhere from $3,500 to $11,000, depending on the carpet material and carpet type you choose.

Update the Lighting Scheme

“Lighting can make or break a space,” Kropovinsky says. “Swapping out old fixtures for modern ones or adding layers of light can instantly transform a room. Consider adjustable pendant lights in the dining area or installing dimmer switches. They’re not only trendy but also allow for ambiance customization.”

Prices for replacement light fixtures vary significantly, and HomeAdvisor’s data shows that prices can range from $15 to $5,500 for a single fixture. An elegant chandelier or modern, oversized pendant light fixture can cost up to $7,500 or more. You may also need to hire an electrician, as working with your home’s electrical components can be dangerous. Electricians typically charge $50 to $100 per hour.

Replace Your Roof

Your roof’s expected lifespan depends on weather conditions in your area, building and design, material quality and maintenance. But if you have basic asphalt shingles and it’s been about 20 years, consider a roof replacement for an estimated 288% ROI, according to Curbio. The average cost to replace a roof is $9,203, but prices range between $5,884 and $12,739, per HomeAdvisor data. Of course, if you choose pricier options, such as slate or cedar shakes, expect to pay much more.

