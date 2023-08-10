10 Best-Performing Stocks of the Past 30 Years

Trying to pick which stocks will perform best over a given day or week can be fun and exciting. However,…

Trying to pick which stocks will perform best over a given day or week can be fun and exciting. However, most investors aren’t short-term traders and market speculators. Instead, the majority of U.S. investors are trying to cultivate a nest egg that will grow over the long term and potentially boost their quality of life in retirement.

Charlie Bilello, chief market strategist at Creative Planning, recently compiled a list of the 10 best-performing stocks in the market over the past 30 years through July 2023. These stocks can provide some insight for investors looking to identify the top stocks to own for the next 30 years:

Stock 30-year total return Value of initial $10,000 stake Monster Beverage Corp. (ticker: MNST) 191,852% $19.2 million Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 178,141%* $17.8 million Apple Inc. (AAPL) 96,333% $9.6 million Biogen Inc. (BIIB) 74,990% $7.5 million Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 64,223%* $6.4 million NVR Inc. (NVR) 62,186% $6.2 million Cooper Cos. Inc. (COO) 61,029% $6.1 million Altria Group Inc. (MO) 60,589% $6.1 million Pool Corp. (POOL) 57,251%* $5.7 million Netflix Inc. (NFLX) 40,680%* $4.1 million

*Indicates total return since IPO if less than 30 years.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST)

Monster Beverage has been an under-the-radar home-run investment since its 1990 IPO. In 30 years, Monster has generated a total return, which includes dividends, of 191,852% — making it the best-performing S&P 500 stock of the past three decades. In 2015, Monster struck a deal with Coca-Cola Co. (KO) in which Coca-Cola took a 16.7% ownership stake in Monster in return for Coca-Cola becoming Monster’s primary global distributor. Monster shares have generated an average annual return of 31% over three decades. A $10,000 stake in MNST stock in 1993 would now be worth about $19.2 million.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Perhaps the least surprising stock on this list is e-commerce and cloud services leader Amazon. Amazon went public in May 1997. Since that time, the company and its stock have gone on a historic run. Over the years, Amazon has pivoted from a niche online bookstore to a $1.4 trillion online marketplace and cloud services juggernaut. In roughly 26 years since its IPO, Amazon has generated a total return of 178,141%, more than any other tech stock in the past 30 years. In fact, $10,000 invested in AMZN stock in 1997 would now be worth about $17.8 million.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is certainly no surprise on the list of top-performing stocks. Apple went public back in December 1980 and has been one of the most innovative technology companies of all time. Its transition from hardware sales to services revenue in recent years demonstrates the company’s adaptivity. In the past 30 years, Apple has generated a total return of 96,333%, or 25.7% annually. Apple’s total return of 244% in the past five years leaves the S&P 500 in the dust. A $10,000 investment in AAPL stock back in 1993 would now be worth about $9.6 million.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Biogen is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its best-selling drug of 2022 was spinal muscular atrophy treatment Spinraza. Biogen went public back in September 1991 and has generated a total return of 74,990% for investors over the past 30 years. That gain represents an annual return of 24.7%. Unfortunately, Biogen’s growth has slowed significantly in recent years. BIIB shares have generated a total return of just 25.2% in the past decade. Nevertheless, a $10,000 investment in BIIB stock back in 1993 would now be worth about $7.5 million.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia is a semiconductor stock that produces high-end graphics processors for personal computers, smartphones and other applications. Nvidia went public back in January 1999. Despite cyclical ups and downs in the semiconductor industry, Nvidia shares have gained 64,223% since its IPO, a 30.2% average annual return, pushing its market cap above $1 trillion. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and other high-end technology trends will likely continue to drive sales growth for Nvidia over the next 30 years. A $10,000 investment in NVDA stock back in 1999 would now be worth about $6.4 million.

NVR Inc. (NVR)

NVR is one of the largest U.S. homebuilders, constructing and selling condominiums, townhouses and single-family and luxury homes under three brands: Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes. NVR went public back in June 1986 and has generated a 62,186% return over the past 30 years. Since 1993, NVR has generated an average annual return of 23.9%. NVR’s growth has continued as of late, and the stock has nearly doubled the S&P 500’s return in the past five years. At this point, $10,000 invested in NVR stock 30 years ago would now be worth about $6.2 million.

Cooper Cos. Inc. (COO)

Cooper Cos. develops and produces proprietary specialty health care products. The company’s CooperVision unit produces contact lenses, and its CooperSurgical unit manufactures medical devices and genomic and fertility products. Cooper went public back in December 1983 and has generated a 61,029% return for investors over the past 30 years. Since 1993, Cooper has generated an average annual return of 23.8% for investors, and the stock has more than doubled the S&P 500’s return in the past year. In fact, $10,000 invested in COO stock 30 years ago would now be worth about $6.1 million.

Altria Group Inc. (MO)

For some, tobacco giant Altria may be an unexpected top market performer of the past 30 years. Altria first went public back in July 1985. Despite major public relations and regulatory pressures on the tobacco industry throughout the years, Altria shares have gained 60,589% overall in the past three decades, a 23.8% average annual return. However, Altria’s revenue growth has stagnated, and the stock is down 24.3% in the past five years. Still, Altria pays a sizable 8.9% dividend, and a $10,000 investment in MO stock back in 1993 would now be worth about $6.1 million.

Pool Corp. (POOL)

Pool Corp. is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies and equipment, as well as related outdoor living and irrigation products. The company went public in 1995 and has generated a total return of 57,251%, an average annual gain of 25.7% since its IPO. Unlike other stocks that have slowed down in recent years, POOL has stayed hot. In the past five years, POOL has generated a total return of 135.3%, more than double the total return of the S&P 500 during that stretch. A $10,000 investment in POOL stock back in 1995 would now be worth about $5.7 million.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Shares of streaming video giant Netflix have taken a hit in the past three years, but there’s no question Netflix has been one of the best growth stocks in the market since its May 2002 IPO. When Netflix went public, it was sending DVDs to its customers via mail. Today, Netflix has about 238 million paid memberships and is one of the world’s largest media companies. Since 2002, Netflix has generated a total return of 40,680%, or about 32.8% annually. A $10,000 investment in NFLX stock just 21 just years ago would now be worth about $4.1 million.

