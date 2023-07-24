Zurn Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $34.6 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $34.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $403.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zurn Water said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS

