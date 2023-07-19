Zions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $175 million.

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $791 million, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $757.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

