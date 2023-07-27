Xcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $288 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $288 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.40 per share.

