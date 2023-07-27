Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Xcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Xcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 6:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $288 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XEL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up