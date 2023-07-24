WSFS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $68.7 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $68.7 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $308.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $248.7 million.

