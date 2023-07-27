World Kinect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.9 million. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period.

