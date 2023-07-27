Live Radio
Home » Latest News » World Kinect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

World Kinect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up