Woodward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 5:02 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $84.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.37.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $800.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.2 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

