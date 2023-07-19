Why Does Everyone Love Clover Lawns?

Homeowners looking for a landscape solution that is easy to grow, drought tolerant and good for pollinators are turning toward…

Homeowners looking for a landscape solution that is easy to grow, drought tolerant and good for pollinators are turning toward clover, a trend that is coming back thanks to social-media posts raving about this lawn alternative.

Clover lawns and their cute cousin mini clover are surging in popularity as a newly rediscovered alternative to turf lawns. Much of this clover-lawn chatter started on TikTok, and it shows no sign of slowing down. TikTok posts about how homeowners install and maintain clover lawns have millions of views and thousands of comments from people looking to follow this lawn trend themselves.

Lawn experts say clover is taking over despite its former reputation as a troublesome turf intruder. Now, they say it is widely considered an environmentally friendly option that returns year after year, making this perennial a win for most lawn enthusiasts.

Why Choose a Clover Lawn?

Despite their trendy nature, clover lawns are nothing new, says Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a lawn-care help service in Nashville, Tennessee. Historically, clover lawns were seen as an alternative to traditional grass as far back as a century ago — some called them August lawns, as the month’s heat made some grasses go dormant, while clover remained green and lush looking.

“Clover lawns have seen a resurgence due to their many benefits — it represents a broader shift towards ecological and low-maintenance landscaping,” Clayton says. “Clovers, particularly white clover, or Trifolium repens, are low growing and robust, often thriving where grasses might struggle.”

The Micro Clover Trend

Micro clover lawns are the latest iteration of this trend. These mini clover plants have smaller leaves and a more uniform appearance than regular clover, making them visually attractive. It is more tolerant of mowing as it forms a dense, green cover, says Ryan Farley, CEO of LawnStarter, a lawn-care service search company in Austin, Texas.

Homeowners who want a slower transition to a full clover lawn may want to experiment with micro clover to start, says Zahid Adnan, a gardener and founder of The Plant Bible in Greenwood Lake, New York.

“Micro cover lawns have gained traction due to their ability to blend seamlessly with existing grasses, providing the benefits of clover without a complete lawn conversion,” Adnan says.

What Much Does a Clover Lawn Cost?

To plant a clover lawn, expect to pay about $50 for 1,000 square feet, says Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Lawn Love, a San Diego-based company that connects high-tech solutions to the lawn-care industry and helps homeowners find lawn-care professionals. Clover tends to come as seeds or plugs; seeds are the cheaper option.

Adnan says on average the cost ranges from $0.25 to $0.50 a square foot to install a clover lawn, depending on the region, type of seed uses and existing soil conditions.

Diana Cox, founder of The Gardening Talk in Prattville, Alabama, says clover lawns can cost up to $1 per square foot to install.

If you want to sow a clover lawn, it will pay to research what type of clover is the best choice for you and how much it will cost. According to home improvement network and information company Angi, clover costs an average of $4 per pound, making clover an affordable option for reseeding a lawn. How much seed you need depends on the size of your project and the coverage you desire, but most estimates call for 4-8 ounces of seed per square foot. Minnesota-based Albert Lea Seed recommends 4 to 7 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet when seeding new turf grass.

Pros of Clover Lawn

At its core, clover is a legume and a nitrogen fixer — it partners with beneficial bacteria to transform nitrogen gas that resides in air pockets within the soil into stable organic compounds that nourish surrounding plants. It spreads quickly, grows well under many conditions and feels luxurious under your feet — all reasons why lawn-care professionals say people nationwide are experimenting with this turf substitute.

Cost and the ease of clover lawns has attracted many homeowners to try this trend. Clover seeds are relatively affordable compared with grass seeds, and people may not need to use as many treatments to keep their clover lawn looking good all season, experts say. Clover needs very little, if anything, in the way of fertilizer and can grow in a wide variety of soils. It also needs less mowing and less water to stay green and lush.

To Yamaguchi, clover is a hardy option for people hoping to boost pollinators in their communities. Clover’s white flowers attract beneficial insects, such as bees and butterflies, he says.

Clover also tends to be drought tolerant, Adnan says.

“One of the primary reasons people love clover lawns is their ability to withstand dry spells. Clover has a deep root system that enables it to access water from deeper soil layers, making it more resilient during periods of limited rainfall,” he says.

Reducing how much a homeowner has to spend on additional products to keep a turf lawn looking lush is another pro in the clover lawn column, Farley says.

“Clover lawns are known to be beneficial for soil health as they naturally fix nitrogen, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers,” Farley says. “It also requires less water than traditional lawns and is more resistant to drought, making it a great choice for areas prone to a lack of water.”

Cons of Clover Lawn

Homeowners may find bees highly attracted to clover lawns, which may be a concern for those with pets, children or allergies to bees or clover pollen. Some lawn care advocates suggest micro clover as another option, as it produces fewer flowers. Regular mowing before the flowers bloom also can mitigate this risk.

Clover does compress after it is mowed or walked on, so it is not as durable in heavily trafficked areas. Also, clover can stain clothing more easily than traditional turf, so families may want to invest in laundry stain removers.

“As far as cons go, I have found there can be difficulty in controlling their spread and their tendency to become weedy if not managed correctly,” Yamaguchi says. “Additionally, I know some people may find them to have an unappealing appearance due to their distinct and less clean look.”

Weeds will continue to pop up if homeowners aren’t diligent, says Advance Lawn Care owner Zach Poole, who works in Hot Springs, Arkansas. “Underground root structures such as rhizomes and tubers are frequently left behind if you just pull the weeds that stand taller than the clover,” he says. “Even the most zealous person with lots of time will struggle.”

Clover also is relatively short lived, so depending on how it is maintained and treated, homeowners may need to reseed their clover lawns every two to three years. Plus, clover doesn’t offer a lot of traction when you step on it or mow it, so it can become slippery and difficult on certain landscapes such as hillsides.

Care and Tending of Clover Lawns

To maintain a clover lawn, it should be watered deeply once or twice a week during periods of long drought, Yamaguchi says. Also, he says it needs to be aerated annually and mowed at least every two weeks with a sharp blade to prevent scalping.

If a homeowner sees weeds growing among the clover, they can use herbicides or other methods such as hand pulling to contain their spread, Yamaguchi says. Fertilizer isn’t necessary, but a homeowner could use it periodically to help thicken the clover bed, he adds.

Clover heights vary, but they tend to range from 8 inches to up to 2 feet, Poole says. This means mowing it can be messy and homeowners would be smart to bag the clippings — this avoids clumps, which can smother and kill the lawn.

Adnan says aeration is generally not critical for clover lawns because they have a more open and loose structure, unlike traditional grass lawns. This allows air and nutrients to get into the soil naturally, Adnan says. “However, if your lawn has compacted or clay-heavy soil, aeration can still be beneficial,” he notes.

When it comes to mowing a clover lawn, every three or four weeks during the growing season should be plenty, Adnan says. “It’s important to keep the mowing height relatively high, around 2 to 3 inches, to ensure the health of the clover and encourage its dense growth,” he says. “The taller height also helps the clover outcompete weeds more effectively.”

Cox, in Prattville, Alabama, recommends aeration every two to three years for the lawn’s overall health. She agrees that maintaining a height of 2 to 3 inches is best, so mowing is an occasional event.

“Avoid cutting the clover too short as it may stress the plants and make them more vulnerable to diseases,” Cox says.

All in all, a clover lawn can be a good experiment for homeowners looking for a laid-back landscape.

“Whether you choose a regular clover lawn or explore the emerging trend of micro clover lawns, this sustainable landscaping option is likely to stick around due to its environmental benefits and increasing demand for alternative lawn solutions,” Adnan says.

