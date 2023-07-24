Whirlpool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $85…

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $85 million.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.79 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $18 per share, with revenue expected to be $19.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

