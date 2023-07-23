What’s the Difference Between a Senior Living Community and Independent Living?

For older adults, living independently — remaining in their own homes and taking care of themselves — for as long…

For older adults, living independently — remaining in their own homes and taking care of themselves — for as long as possible is typically the goal.

But for many seniors, there comes a time when they need help with various tasks of daily living or would prefer to have more company. That’s when “living independently” can shift to “independent living,” a distinction that indicates a move to a senior living community.

Types of Senior Living Residences

Not all senior living communities are the same — and the term “senior living” itself is broad.

“Senior living is kind of an umbrella, more of an overarching term that incorporates the aspects of independent living, assisted living and memory care primarily,” says Kevin Bowman, former executive vice president of community operations at Brookdale Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in the U.S.

There can be overlap among the types of senior living, but the basic categories include:

— Independent living. For active older adults with little to no need for personal care or assistance, independent living settings, such as apartments or villas, offer meals, services, activities and social gathering sites. These settings are designed to promote ease, convenience and a sense of community for residents. There may be an on-site or on-call health care provider available.

— Assisted living. For older adults with health or mobility issues requiring more support, assisted living residences offer services like medication management and assistance with personal care, such as toileting, grooming and dressing. These facilities may also provide meals, housekeeping, laundry and transportation. Activities that foster mental and physical stimulation and social engagement are a major focus in assisted living.

— Group homes. Also known as adult family homes, these relatively small residences are located in regular neighborhoods. Licensed caregivers provide meals and assistance with personal activities like hygiene and dressing for about six to 10 older adults who may have some level of cognitive impairment. Often, these are single-level homes, which make mobility easier and help residents avoid fall risks from stairs.

— Memory care. Memory care may be necessary for older adults with cognitive impairment or dementia. Safety and security are a paramount concern in memory care residences. Staff or team members undergo additional training and development to work with these residents. They also provide tailored activities and programs to connect with them wherever they are cognitively and emotionally day to day.

— Continuing care retirement community. Also known as life plan communities, CCRCs represent a specific product line encompassing a spectrum of residence and care levels. These can range from independent living through assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing facilities. CCRCs represent a significant financial investment, typically requiring an upfront membership fee known as a buy-in.

Traditional nursing home facilities tend to fall outside the senior community realm because most senior living communities don’t provide skilled nursing services on-site.

Independent Living vs. Senior Living

Simply, independent living is a type of senior living option.

“Independent living is exactly as the name suggests,” says Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi, section chief at Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Geriatric Medicine. “You have a living domain, living quarters. But it doesn’t help with what we call activities of daily living.”

Activities of daily living include:

— Bathing.

— Dressing.

— Toileting.

— Eating.

A related category, instrumental activities of daily living, includes:

— Taking medications.

— Managing a household and finances.

— Being able to drive.

— Grocery shopping and cooking.

In some senior living communities, independent living spaces may be available alongside assisted living or memory care services. These latter options provide more support for residents in performing the tasks of daily living and, in some cases, offering more medical support.

Why Should You Move to Independent Living?

Independent living communities can make your life easier, says Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, based in Washington, D.C. You don’t have to mow the lawn, you can relinquish day-to-day housekeeping responsibilities and you have the opportunity to downsize. Programs, social activities and amenities, such as full-scale restaurants or meal services, can also make life easier and fuller for some residents.

“It’s a congregate-living setting where the residents or members have little or no need for care services or care reminders,” Bowman adds. “Many of our residents in independent living communities still have jobs, are still driving, playing golf and living very active and robust lives.”

A little bit of extra care, however, is possible, despite the emphasis on independence.

“While independent living doesn’t include personalized care, residents are more than welcome to hire a caregiver of their choosing should they see fit,” says Meg Pletcher, vice president at Atria Senior Living, based in Louisville, Kentucky.

And most independent living spaces are outfitted with sensible, aging-in-place safety features like bathroom handrails.

With all these services, some younger adults might be attracted to independent living residences. However, most independent living communities are aimed at people age 55 or 65 and older and may have age restrictions for when you can move in.

Getting the Timing Right

Pascal Duchauffour, chief operating officer of Sunrise Senior Living, based in McLean, Virginia, says making the initial decision to move into any kind of senior living situation is highly personal and should be done in advance.

“The number one feedback we receive from residents and families after they move into a Sunrise community is that they wish they would have made the decision years earlier,” Duchauffour says. “This powerful insight underscores the positive impact of choosing senior living options proactively.”

For some older adults, he adds, moving into a senior living community offers “a renewed sense of purpose, fulfillment and connection that they may have been missing in their previous living arrangements.?By embracing this proactive mindset, individuals can take charge of their future and create a fulfilling senior living experience that aligns with their values, interests and desires.”

Independent Living Costs

The cost of independent living includes the residence itself along with services and amenities, such as dining programs, cleaning, home and grounds maintenance, laundry, fitness centers, game rooms, movie theaters, educational and cultural offerings and transportation to community activities.

Independent living generally costs about 30% to 50% less than assisted living options in a given area. Monthly costs range from $1,800 (Missouri) to $4,014 (Delaware), according to calculations from AssistedLiving.org, based on Genworth Financial’s reported assisted living costs for 2021. (Genworth is an insurance company that focuses on financial issues of aging, such as long-term care insurance.) There can be wide variations in costs depending on the community, services offered and geographical location.

These costs are not covered by Medicare or health insurance. Some long-term care insurance plans do cover aspects of senior living, but be sure to read the fine print before signing any contract and understand what your financial obligations will be.

