What to Do When Your Laundry Is in the Kitchen

Not everyone is lucky enough to have their own laundry room to wash, dry and fold clothing. The kitchen is another common location for a washer and dryer, especially for smaller homes and apartments. While it can be convenient, having a washer and dryer in the kitchen has its own challenges.

— The cost to move a washer and dryer.

— Choose a stackable or combo washer and dryer.

— Create a hidden space under the countertops.

— Stack and conceal with custom cabinetry.

— Have a designated laundry area.

— Embrace the washer and dryer versus hiding them.

— Have nearby storage options.

The Cost to Move a Washer and Dryer

Moving your dryer and washing machine is one option, but it can be pricey.

Homeowners can expect to pay between $350 and $2,000 to move their washer and dryer hookups, according to HomeAdvisor. The cost depends on the extent of the hookups required, the location of the laundry room and any requested customizations. Appliance installation costs an additional $50 to $175 per machine, which includes moving the washer and dryer and hooking them up to the water lines, drain lines and dryer vent tube.

If you want to move the laundry room to the second floor, it could cost as much as $14,825 to have a plumber extend the supply and drain lines, install faucets and add a longer drain line to hook up the appliances.

This is a big upfront cost, and you won’t see any major return on investment besides improving the functionality of your space. Whether you’re a homeowner or renting an apartment, there are ways to make your washer and dryer work in your kitchen as is.

Choose a Stackable or Combo Washer and Dryer

If you’re working with limited room, a stackable or combo washer and dryer can help you save space in the kitchen. “Select space-saving and stackable washer and dryer units,” recommends Caitlin Cuevas, lead designer at Homeworx, a residential remodeling company based in Des Moines, Iowa. “These can be placed side by side or stacked vertically and are designed to fit into smaller spaces. This will allow you to maximize the available kitchen space.”

Create a Hidden Space Under the Countertops

You can create a hidden space for your washer and dryer underneath your kitchen countertops. “The idea is for the exterior of the cabinetry to blend seamlessly with the surrounding cabinet doors but reveal the appliance for use when open,” says Isfira Jensen, CEO and principal interior designer at Nufacet Interiors, a New York-based interior design firm.

This only works with compact front-loading washers and dryers or a washer and dryer combo. This helps save space and can easily be hidden when not in use. “This transforms the area into a functional workspace, giving you extra space for folding clothes or other kitchen tasks when not in use,” explains Alexandra Cooper, interior designer at Planner 5D, a home improvement and interior design platform.

Stack and Conceal With Custom Cabinetry

You can stack a front-loading washer and dryer to save space in your kitchen. If you put them behind cabinetry or sliding doors, they’ll be hidden and out of view. Jensen also recommends custom cabinetry. This gives the appearance of a regular kitchen pantry.

“Install your washer and dryer behind the kitchen cabinet doors. It works perfectly if the doors match the rest of your kitchen,” says Mariya Snisar, head of interior design at Renowell, a home renovation company in Toronto. “The doors should have easy-to-use handles and proper ventilation. When not in use, the appliances are concealed for a cohesive look.”

Have a Designated Laundry Area

Even though you have a laundry room in the kitchen, you can still make it feel like a separate space. “A decorative sliding wall panel or a pocket door can also be used to hide a washer and drier in a designated nook of a kitchen,” Jensen says. “They would slide out to conceal the appliances when not in use and have the ability to reveal them without much disruption to the kitchen functionality.”

Cooper recommends using a two-tone design in the kitchen. If the washer and dryer have their own distinct color scheme, this draws attention away from the other appliances and makes it feel like an intentional element of your kitchen’s overall design. Snisar advises using materials such as wood, stone or tiles that complement the kitchen’s design.

Embrace the Washer and Dryer Versus Hiding Them

“One of the keys to making this marriage of necessity work is to embrace the presence of the washer and dryer versus trying to ‘hide’ them,” says Cameron Johnson, CEO and founder at Nickson Living in Dallas. “If you think of the appliances as welcome additions to the space then they can be viewed more like furniture.” Johnson recommends picking visually appealing machines to make them feel like they are accenting the space versus being awkwardly placed in the room.

Have Nearby Storage Options

Storage options allow you to keep your laundry area clutter-free. Install hooks and use kitchen cabinetry to store your laundry necessities out of sight but still within easy reach. Or you can purchase a rolling laundry cart, which Johnson says will allow you to store your laundry and detergents and roll it out of sight.

You can also add a floating shelf above the machines and use attractive storage containers to keep your detergent and other items. “If possible, installing a shelf above the machines and accenting it with plants, artwork, or other decorative pieces is a way to integrate the machines into the overall aesthetic and design of the kitchen,” Johnson says.

