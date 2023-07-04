What to Do When You Get LSAT Practice Questions Wrong

If you want to play football, you can’t be afraid to get tackled. If you want to be a chess…

If you want to play football, you can’t be afraid to get tackled. If you want to be a chess grandmaster, you will have to lose a lot of games. And if you want to master the LSAT, you’re going to get questions wrong.

There’s no way to avoid wrong answers in LSAT practice, and there’s no way to improve your LSAT score if you’re afraid of them. Feeling let down by a wrong answer will just contribute to test anxiety.

Here are four ways to handle wrong answers on the LSAT:

— Find learning opportunities.

— Track your performance.

— Target weak points.

— Consider untimed practice.

Find Learning Opportunities

In some ways, it’s hard to learn much from a right answer. Did you get a question right because it was easy for you, because you were lucky or because you leveraged key skills?

In contrast, a wrong answer gives you useful information for future tests. Carefully investigate why you got the question wrong. Did you miss a key deduction? Did you mistake a premise for a conclusion? Did you get it down to two possible answer choices and choose the wrong one?

If a wrong answer helps lead you to lessons that prevent you from repeating the mistake, then it is more valuable than a hundred right answers that don’t teach you anything.

Track Your Performance

Many test-takers keep records of their practice test scores. Unfortunately, few keep records about their actual performance during practice, a key habit of success.

Like an elite athlete, take notes after each day’s practice. How were you feeling? What did you notice? What questions threw you off track and which ones did you handle in a way that built your confidence?

Periodically review your notes to spot hidden trends. How do external conditions like sleep hunger, and noise affect your performance? How do you feel during a test when you’re underperforming? Most importantly, what do you notice in common about the questions you’re getting wrong? Are these trends shifting over time or is your performance hitting a rut?

It can be dangerous to obsess about every wrong answer, but analyzing overall trends can help depersonalize your performance and give you a broader perspective that leads to new insights.

Target Weak Points

To be effective, practice must be focused and methodical. So instead of reacting to a streak of wrong answers by rushing into a new practice test, carve out practice time to focus like a laser beam on exactly what you’re getting wrong.

Everyone has certain sections that are harder for them, or types of analytical reasoning questions that throw them off balance. If you spend a whole week relentlessly focused on whatever bedevils you, you may turn that weakness into a strength.

The resources in an LSAT course or software app can help you tailor question sets to the level of difficulty and mix of questions that best match your current capabilities.

Consider Untimed Practice

If you find yourself getting careless or running out of time on the test, it may be a sign that you need a new approach to a certain type of question.

Review what you know about the question type and seek out new sources for alternate approaches. Consider using untimed practice to increase accuracy before trying to speed up.

Remember, no one else will ever know or care about your practice test scores, and even you will surely forget them in time. The only test score that will matter will be your performance on test day. Until then, laugh off your misfires and learn from your mistakes. That’s why they’re called practice tests.

