What Is LSAT Score Preview and Should You Use it?

Like soldiers enveloped by the fog of war or sailors entering uncharted waters, LSAT test-takers should anticipate unwelcomed surprises on test day.

You may have to contend with a rude proctor, a technical glitch or illness. There may be a logic game you don’t know how to set up, or a misleading reading comprehension passage.

At times like this, you may be grateful for the option to cancel your LSAT and retake the test. This is where Score Preview can come in handy.

LSAT Withdrawals, Absences and Cancellations

It’s important to distinguish between the different ways LSAT test-takers can choose not to take the exam.

First, you may withdraw your LSAT registration up until midnight the night before your test date. Depending on how early you do so, you may be able to reschedule your test and receive a whole or partial refund.

A withdrawal does not appear on your LSAT score report. It does not count against the limits on how many times you can take the test.

If you fail to show up for the test without withdrawing your registration, your absence will be marked on your score report. One absence may not raise eyebrows, but if you have more than that it may be worth writing an LSAT addendum to explain to law schools why you missed the test.

Finally, if you take the test and it goes awry, you may cancel the score within six days after the test date. Note that you would have to make this decision before knowing your score.

This cancellation will appear on your score report, and it will count against the limits on how many times you can take the test.

What Is LSAT Score Preview?

If you want to see your LSAT score before you cancel, then purchase Score Preview. It costs $45 if purchased before the test or $75 afterwards. The deadline to purchase the option is the Monday before scores are released. If you have an LSAT fee waiver, you can get this service free, also.

With Score Preview, you will have six days after receiving your score to decide whether to cancel it. This cancellation will appear on your score report and count against the number of tests you may take. There is no limit to the number of tests you can purchase Score Preview for.

Seeing your score before deciding whether to cancel it lowers the stakes of the test. While the option is not free, the fee is marginal compared to the cost of legal education.

However, LSAT Score Preview may lure test-takers into a false sense of security. A score cancellation is not trivial — it still appears on your record and counts against test limits.

How Law Schools Look at Score Cancellations

A cancelled test is not unusual, and it certainly looks better than a low score would. However, if there is a pattern of cancellations in your record, it may make your reported test scores look shakier.

Your specific pattern of scores may matter here. For example, if you get a high score and then cancel your next one, you might want to quit while you’re ahead rather than give the impression your first score was a fluke.

Avoiding Cancelled Scores

Law school applicants should take the LSAT only when they feel fully prepared. Studying may take several months, so leave breathing room in your schedule.

To minimize disruptions, take the test in the conditions that suit you best. Many applicants appreciate the convenience and control afforded by the remotely proctored at-home test, including test takers with disabilities who require accommodations.

Others are relieved that the test is also now being offered in dedicated in-person testing centers.

Generally, there is little downside to withdrawing from a test, canceling a test or retaking the test even multiple times. If not overused, Score Preview should be a relief for most test-takers.

