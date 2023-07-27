Weyerhaeuser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230 million. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WY

