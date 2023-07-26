Western Union: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $176.2 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $176.2 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share.

