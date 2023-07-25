Western New England Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.8…

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Westfield, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNEB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNEB

