Western Alliance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $215.7 million. The Phoenix-based…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $215.7 million.

The Phoenix-based bank said it had earnings of $1.96 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $678 million, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.