Welltower: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Toledo, Ohio, said it had funds from operations of $450.9 million, or 90 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 86 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $103 million, or 20 cents per share.

The senior housing and health care real estate investment trust, based in Toledo, Ohio, posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Welltower expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.48 to $3.59 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WELL

