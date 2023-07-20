Webster Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $235…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $235 million.

The bank, based in Stamford, Connecticut, said it had earnings of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $673.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.9 million.

