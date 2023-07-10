WD-40: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Monday reported earnings of $18.9 million in its…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Monday reported earnings of $18.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $141.7 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings to be $4.80 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $535 million to $560 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDFC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.