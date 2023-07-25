Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Waterstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Waterstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported profit of $4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up