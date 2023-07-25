Waste Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $615 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $615 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.51.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.21 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM

