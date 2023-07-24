Live Radio
Washington Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2023, 4:15 PM

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported net income of $11.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Westerly, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $89.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH

