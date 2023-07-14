Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Washington Federal: Fiscal Q3…

Washington Federal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 14, 2023, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $61.8 million.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $286.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $182.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAFD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up