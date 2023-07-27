Wabtec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $191…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $191 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.25 billion to $9.5 billion.

