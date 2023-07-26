Wabash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $74.3 million…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $74.3 million in its second quarter.

The Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $686.6 million in the period.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC

