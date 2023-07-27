W.W. Grainger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $470 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $9.28.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.96 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings to be $35 to $36.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.4 billion to $16.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.