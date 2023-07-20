W.R. Berkley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $356.3…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $356.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.94 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRB

